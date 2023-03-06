Ask the Expert
SCFR responded to Sunday early morning residential structure fire

By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) responded to a residential structure fire on Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

SCFR was dispatched and arrived on the scene within minutes. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire within a small side garage.

According to officials, all occupants were out of the structure.

The working smoke and fire detectors awakened the residents in the home. They were able to contain the fire with the use of home fire extinguishers.

A Facebook post by SCFR about the fire encourages all residents to have a working smoke detector and fire extinguisher in their home and learn how and when to use them.

