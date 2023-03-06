Marine Corps to host upcoming job fair Thursday, Friday

Ask the Expert
The job fair will be on Thursday, March 9 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday, March 10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
By Felicity Felder and WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Base will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 9 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday, March 10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The job fair is located in Building 3010 on Fleming road outside of the main gate.

All applicants may turn in resumes during slot times or through email at brenda.burke@usmc.mil by Thursday, March 16.

The following positions are available:

  • Environmental Engineer at a salary of $69,107
  • Contract Surveillance Representative, at a salary of $57,118
  • Financial Management Analyst at a salary of $69,107 / $82,830
  • Financial Technician at a salary of $46,696
  • Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Command Victim Advocate at a salary of $57,118

Along with your resume and cover letter, here is what they are looking for from applicants:

  • It is highly recommended to use the USAjobs resume builder as a tool for writing your resume.
  • Omit Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from your resume like your social security number, date of birth, age and race.
  • Your work experience must include information like your employer’s name and address, your job title and skills and accomplishments.
  • It is recommended that your work experience include your salary and salary rate.
  • Whether or not they can contact your supervisor.
  • A copy of your official or unofficial transcripts, if applicable.

