Marine Corps to host upcoming job fair Thursday, Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Base will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 9 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday, March 10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The job fair is located in Building 3010 on Fleming road outside of the main gate.

All applicants may turn in resumes during slot times or through email at brenda.burke@usmc.mil by Thursday, March 16.

The following positions are available:

Environmental Engineer at a salary of $69,107

Contract Surveillance Representative, at a salary of $57,118

Financial Management Analyst at a salary of $69,107 / $82,830

Financial Technician at a salary of $46,696

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Command Victim Advocate at a salary of $57,118

Along with your resume and cover letter, here is what they are looking for from applicants:

It is highly recommended to use the USAjobs resume builder as a tool for writing your resume.

Omit Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from your resume like your social security number, date of birth, age and race.

Your work experience must include information like your employer’s name and address, your job title and skills and accomplishments.

It is recommended that your work experience include your salary and salary rate.

Whether or not they can contact your supervisor.

A copy of your official or unofficial transcripts, if applicable.

