Marine Corps to host upcoming job fair Thursday, Friday
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Base will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 9 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday, March 10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The job fair is located in Building 3010 on Fleming road outside of the main gate.
All applicants may turn in resumes during slot times or through email at brenda.burke@usmc.mil by Thursday, March 16.
The following positions are available:
- Environmental Engineer at a salary of $69,107
- Contract Surveillance Representative, at a salary of $57,118
- Financial Management Analyst at a salary of $69,107 / $82,830
- Financial Technician at a salary of $46,696
- Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Command Victim Advocate at a salary of $57,118
Along with your resume and cover letter, here is what they are looking for from applicants:
- It is highly recommended to use the USAjobs resume builder as a tool for writing your resume.
- Omit Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from your resume like your social security number, date of birth, age and race.
- Your work experience must include information like your employer’s name and address, your job title and skills and accomplishments.
- It is recommended that your work experience include your salary and salary rate.
- Whether or not they can contact your supervisor.
- A copy of your official or unofficial transcripts, if applicable.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.