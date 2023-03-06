Ask the Expert
Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter to host annual kitten shower

By Felicity Felder
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - During the month of March, the Lowndes County Animal Shelter will host its annual “Kitten Shower.”

The shelter is asking for donations to support the kittens. For those that cannot donate supplies, the shelter is asking you to donate your time.

The needed items are miracle nipples, formula, bottles and canned kitten food.

The kittens are too young for adoption, but they are seeking foster care.

If you are interested, call (229) 671-2760.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

