Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter to host annual kitten shower

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - During the month of March, the Lowndes County Animal Shelter will host its annual “Kitten Shower.”

The shelter is asking for donations to support the kittens. For those that cannot donate supplies, the shelter is asking you to donate your time.

The needed items are miracle nipples, formula, bottles and canned kitten food.

The kittens are too young for adoption, but they are seeking foster care.

If you are interested, call (229) 671-2760.

