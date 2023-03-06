Law enforcement on scene of officer-involved shooting in Nicholls

NICHOLLS, Ga. (WALB) - Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in Nicholls, according to officials.

The incident happened around Birmingham Avenue and North Johnson Street.

The Douglas and Nicholls police departments, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), are on the scene.

WALB News 10 has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more, including details of who and what led up to the shooting incident. WALB has also reached out to the GBI to learn more. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.