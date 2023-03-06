Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday

A doctor and WWII veteran celebrated 100 years of life with 13 other centenarians Sunday.
By News 12 Connecticut, Inc. staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC.) – A doctor and World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.

Harold Batt was a practicing radiologist until just a few years ago and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m 100 years old today and I feel great,” he said.

Batt’s 100th birthday happened to coincide with the annual centenarian celebration at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Batt was joined by 13 others who were also celebrating their 100th birthdays.

Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal was also on hand for the festivities.

Copyright 2023 NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC. via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Runners were guided to the wrong direction at the start of the race
Combos Marathon starts in wrong direction
Luke speaks to kids at Monroe High School.
Albany man turns federal prison time into positive movement
Richard Thomas reportedly drowned while fishing at Willow Lake. He was alone.
Man drowns in Willow Lake in Albany
Cashay Henderson, a 31-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire, police say
A father and daughter bonding while planting cabbage.
Farmer Fredo warns gardeners about possible freeze

Latest News

FILE - In this April 22, 2018, file photo, police tape blocks off a Waffle House restaurant in...
Father of Nashville Waffle House shooter gets 18 months
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Zelenskyy vows not to retreat from Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
Dr. Samuel Ofori was recognized as one of 26 cancer innovators in Georgia by the Georgia Center...
South Georgia Medical Center doctor recognized as cancer treatment innovator