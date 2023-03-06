First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure will continue to reign over SWGA to allow for mostly clear skies into the night but that high will slowly drift eastward into Monday. Due to clear skies and light winds, temperatures will cool off into the 50s for tonight and a few areas of fog could develop. This will be caused by winds out of the south driving in a bit of moisture. After this, the rest of Monday will see plenty of sunshine and highs back into the warm 80s with a slightly warmer and cloudy night in the 60s. Fog will return early Tuesday morning, but the rest of Tuesday will be fairly similar to Monday. However, an isolated shower is possible. A few spots could reach the upper 80s on Tuesday, which could be some near-record high values, but most will be in the mid-80s.

Changes will arrive on Wednesday as a low-pressure system will deliver a backdoor cold front into the area. This will help reduce temperatures throughout the middle of the week from the 80s into the 70s and maybe even the upper 60s. Clouds will also be a dominant feature of the forecast. As we close out the week, a new front will arrive to bring in our best chance for rain this week. This will start sometime on Thursday and continue into the weekend. Cooler temperatures will continue into next week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.