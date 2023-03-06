Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Firefighters rescue 4 small kittens from burning building

Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - No life is too small for firefighters to save, and that was the case for the firefighters in Akron who rescued four kittens who were trapped in a burning home.

The two-story house in the 700 block of Brown Street caught fire on Feb. 28.

Firefighters searched the home and found no residents inside. However, they saved the four kittens found there.

The flames were quickly put out, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Akron Fire confirmed no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Runners were guided to the wrong direction at the start of the race
Combos Marathon starts in wrong direction
Cashay Henderson, a 31-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire, police say
The victim said when he got to the room at the motel an unknown man asked him to, “give it up”...
APD: Man shot after attempting to meet girl at Albany hotel
Maria D. Diaz voluntarily left her mother's residence on Feb. 3,
Douglas Police Department asking for public's help finding missing woman
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
The visit to Selma was a chance for Biden to speak directly to the current generation of civil...
President Biden, others cross bridge on anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday'
President Biden attends event in Selma Alabama marking the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
President Biden calls for voting protections in Selma
2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas...
Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens
Sumter County Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning house fire on Saturday around 3:30...
SCFR responded to Sunday early morning residential structure fire