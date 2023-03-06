Evictions increasing at alarming rate in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A large number of people in Dougherty County could soon be put out of their homes because they can’t make their payments.

Out of 27,861 civil papers, Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul received last year, there were 7,600 evictions executed.

“That was up tremendously. In 2021, we had 1,053 evictions. 2020 during the main year of COVID, we had 979,” he said. “People are having a hard time. A lot of folks lost their jobs during COVID. They’ve had a hard time going back and finding work that was comparable to what they had previously.”

According to the Dougherty County Magistrate Court, as of Jan. 1 of this year up to March 1, there have already been 1,049 eviction cases filed. That number continues to climb because of COVID-19. The eviction moratorium that restrained landlords from evicting their tenants for a period of time ended in October 2022. The after-effects have been taking a toll on some residents.

“As the rents are increasing we find more and more of our residents that are cost burdened where they’re now having to pay more than 30% of their monthly income and in some cases severely cost-burdened where they’re actually having to pay over 50%,” said John Hawthorne, director of community and economic development.

It doesn’t help that the City of Albany doesn’t have a lot of affordable housing options. But Hawthorne said the cost of construction because of inflation has made it difficult to provide that housing option for low-income families.

“Until we’re able to increase the supply of affordable housing, we will perhaps continue to see this escalate,” he said. “It’s a very serious issue, one that impacts lives. It’s not just about having shelter, it’s about quality of life as well.”

That’s a problem Hawthorne is hoping to help fix.

City leaders are working to help decrease the eviction rate. (WALB)

Some land the department broke ground on in December will be home to two new Albany homeowners, thanks to the help of The City of Albany Department of Community and Economic Development. Along with affordable housing assistance, the department offers tenant-based rental assistance and a rapid rehousing program.

Even with those two programs helping so many in need, Community Development Coordinator Osron Burton, Jr. said they’re seeking more help from the community.

“One organization, one entity, not even the government alone can fix this housing problem and this housing instability problem. Homelessness and housing instability is not a family’s problem but it’s a community problem so we want to be able to address solutions that help our community sustain and be the Good Life City that we know that we can be,” said

