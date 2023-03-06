Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Arrests made in Berrien County double homicide investigation

Four people were reportedly arrested and charged in the homicide investigation
Four people were reportedly arrested and charged in the homicide investigation(Pexels, Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested and charged four people in a homicide investigation in Berrien County.

According to officials, Norman Wright, 21, of Warner Robins, Ernest Smith, 23, of Valdosta, Eric Smith, 26, of Valdosta, and Yas’mine Harris, 21, of Valdosta were arrested and charged with three counts of felony murder, kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated assault.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance with a death investigation on Feb. 25. Valdosta resident Ja’kesse Middleton, 20, was found deceased on the side of Highway 122 near Possum Creek Road.

Wright is being held in Fulton County Jail. Eric, Ernest, and Harris are being held in the Berrien County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071 or the GBI’s Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 if you have information about the case. Call 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) to call in an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Runners were guided to the wrong direction at the start of the race
Combos Marathon starts in wrong direction
Luke speaks to kids at Monroe High School.
Albany man turns federal prison time into positive movement
Richard Thomas reportedly drowned while fishing at Willow Lake. He was alone.
Man drowns in Willow Lake in Albany
Cashay Henderson, a 31-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire, police say
A father and daughter bonding while planting cabbage.
Farmer Fredo warns gardeners about possible freeze

Latest News

The shelter is asking for donations to support the kittens. For those that cannot donate...
Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter to host annual kitten shower
Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in...
Law enforcement on scene of officer-involved shooting in Nicholls
Dr. Tina McBride was appointed as interim superintendent of Thomasville City Schools.
Thomasville City Schools appoints new interim superintendent
Sumter County Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning house fire on Saturday around 3:30...
SCFR responded to Sunday early morning residential structure fire