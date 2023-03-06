Arrests made in Berrien County double homicide investigation

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested and charged four people in a homicide investigation in Berrien County.

According to officials, Norman Wright, 21, of Warner Robins, Ernest Smith, 23, of Valdosta, Eric Smith, 26, of Valdosta, and Yas’mine Harris, 21, of Valdosta were arrested and charged with three counts of felony murder, kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated assault.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance with a death investigation on Feb. 25. Valdosta resident Ja’kesse Middleton, 20, was found deceased on the side of Highway 122 near Possum Creek Road.

Wright is being held in Fulton County Jail. Eric, Ernest, and Harris are being held in the Berrien County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071 or the GBI’s Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 if you have information about the case. Call 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) to call in an anonymous tip.

