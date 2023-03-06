Ask the Expert
APD: Albany home shot at 19 times, third shooting in less than a year

The homeowner told an officer that they originally thought the gunshots were coming from far...
The homeowner told an officer that they originally thought the gunshots were coming from far away. They then realized an unknown shooter was firing at their home.(Associated Press)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries were reported by Albany police after a woman’s home was shot 19 times. This shooting marks three shootings at the same home in less than a year, according to police.

Police responded to a home in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue on Saturday.

The homeowner told an officer that they originally thought the gunshots were coming from far away. They then realized an unknown shooter was firing at their home.

Three people were inside the home when the shooting happened, however, no one was injured, APD says.

Officers say they found a total of 19 shell casings near the home.

Police say they found records of shootings happening at the same home on Sept. 21, 2022, and Dec. 12, 2022.

Gunshot damage was found throughout the home in the doors, walls and kitchen.

Albany police say the shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

