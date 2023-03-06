Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 arrested in Valdosta shooting incidents that injured 3 teens

Omar White, 17, and Zontavious Sipplen, 20, were arrested in connection to the two shooting...
Omar White, 17, and Zontavious Sipplen, 20, were arrested in connection to the two shooting incidents, which happened on Feb. 26.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection to two shooting incidents that injured three other teenagers, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Omar White, 17, and Zontavious Sipplen, 20, were arrested in connection to the two shooting incidents, which happened on Feb. 26.

The first shooting happened in the 400 block of East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. A 16-year-old shooting victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

The second shooting happened in the 2500 block of Bemiss Road. Two 17-year-olds were found with gunshot wounds and were also taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

Police said both shooting incidents were connected.

Sipplen, who was arrested on Feb. 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Arrested on Friday, White was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police said all three shooting victims have been released from the hospital.

VPD officials said the investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are possible.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Runners were guided to the wrong direction at the start of the race
Combos Marathon starts in wrong direction
Luke speaks to kids at Monroe High School.
Albany man turns federal prison time into positive movement
Richard Thomas reportedly drowned while fishing at Willow Lake. He was alone.
Man drowns in Willow Lake in Albany
Cashay Henderson, a 31-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire, police say
A father and daughter bonding while planting cabbage.
Farmer Fredo warns gardeners about possible freeze

Latest News

Four people were reportedly arrested and charged in the homicide investigation
Arrests made in Berrien County double homicide investigation
The shelter is asking for donations to support the kittens. For those that cannot donate...
Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter to host annual kitten shower
Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in...
Law enforcement on scene of officer-involved shooting in Nicholls
Dr. Tina McBride was appointed as interim superintendent of Thomasville City Schools.
Thomasville City Schools appoints new interim superintendent