2 arrested in Valdosta shooting incidents that injured 3 teens

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection to two shooting incidents that injured three other teenagers, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Omar White, 17, and Zontavious Sipplen, 20, were arrested in connection to the two shooting incidents, which happened on Feb. 26.

The first shooting happened in the 400 block of East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. A 16-year-old shooting victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

The second shooting happened in the 2500 block of Bemiss Road. Two 17-year-olds were found with gunshot wounds and were also taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

Police said both shooting incidents were connected.

Sipplen, who was arrested on Feb. 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Arrested on Friday, White was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police said all three shooting victims have been released from the hospital.

VPD officials said the investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are possible.

