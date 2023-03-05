Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Invitational diving event trains Olympic-level divers

People from South Florida to Ohio came to the invitation-only diving competition to put their diving skills to the test.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Today, over 200 divers competed in the longest-standing diving competition in Moultrie. It’s named in honor of Robert C. Moss — a former dive coach from the area.

People from South Florida to Ohio came to the invitation-only event to put their diving skills to the test. The divers’ experience levels range from Junior National Champions to the Olympic level.

You might have heard of the phrase “trust your gut.” That is the same for the sport as John Fox, Director of Diving Operations, Head Coach and CFO of Moss Farms Diving, describes diving as having discipline.

“Diving is a unique discipline. It’s a sport but it’s also a discipline. A lot of the athletes that are here in our program train at a really high level. So, they are doing things for multiple hours a week, and so what we like to see them do is to just trust your training,” Fox said.

Tyler Downs, a USA Olympic Diver and 2022 NCAA Champion, reflects on his journey and his coach who pushed him to be the best athlete he can be.

“It means a lot actually because I took a huge sacrifice from moving from St. Louis, Missouri to Indianapolis to train with head Olympic Coach John Winkfield. It was just what I wanted to do, and I wanted it to take me to the highest level, and I knew John could do that,” Downs said.

Some things come naturally, and for some, it’s in their DNA. That was true for Ellie Reese, a four-time Junior National Champion and 2021-2022 Junior National Medal winner, who followed in her moms’ footsteps.

“I was a gymnast till seven years old and my mom was a diver, so she said why don’t you try diving,” Reese said.

Divers have to withstand the pressure of performing at a high level, but with the right coaching, the sky is the limit.

“When you are watching that high-level athlete, it’s like you are watching ballet or some sort of performance and it’s almost effortless. But what you are really seeing is the discipline and the art form of it,” Fox said.

The next step for these divers will be getting ready for the Junior level Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, and the Olympic trials starting this May.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Runners were guided to the wrong direction at the start of the race
Combos Marathon starts in wrong direction
The victim said when he got to the room at the motel an unknown man asked him to, “give it up”...
APD: Man shot after attempting to meet girl at Albany hotel
Cashay Henderson, a 31-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire, police say
Maria D. Diaz voluntarily left her mother's residence on Feb. 3,
Douglas Police Department asking for public's help finding missing woman
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

Sumter County Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning house fire on Saturday around 3:30...
SCFR responded to Sunday early morning residential structure fire
WALB
Albany man turns federal prison time into positive movement
WALB
Invitational diving event trains Olympic-level divers
WALB
Farmer Fredo warns gardeners about possible freeze