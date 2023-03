ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man drowned around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on the 1700 block of W. 3rd Avenue and Dawson Road.

Richard Thomas, 61, reportedly drowned while fishing at Willow Lake. He was alone.

According to officials, it is unclear if Thomas had a medical episode or if he fell in.

