First Alert Forecast

South Georgia continues the warm trend for another week in March.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
By Tommie Owens
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -For Sunday morning, temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s with mostly clear skies throughout the night. The clear skies for the night will continue for Sunday with sunny skies and a warm day ahead. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s. High pressure is set to dominate the area again into Monday, which will help keep the winds light. During the day, we will see winds out of the west-southwest as the surface high begins to be pushed southward, bringing in a bit of moisture. This will result in a few scattered low-level clouds possibly on Monday, as well as highs in the upper 70s, and low 80s.

We pick up a few clouds early on Tuesday with a few isolated showers possible, but most will remain dry due to a lack of lift in the atmosphere. Highs are mainly in the mid-70s to upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A backdoor cold front will enter the forecast by Wednesday to drop moisture levels (This could lead to Fire Danger) and could even impact mid-week temperatures. We will be cooler to close out the week with more cloud cover on the horizon ahead of a new low-pressure system. Highs will be in the 70s by Thursday and Friday. This frontal system will be in the region as early as Friday, but details are very uncertain at this time. However, the chances of a shower and thunderstorm are still possible to end the week in southwest Georgia.

