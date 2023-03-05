Farmer Fredo warns gardeners about possible freeze

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Temperatures have been 8-9 degrees above average across Southwest Georgia since late January. Many South Georgians are preparing to plant summer plants.

Fredando Jackson or ‘Farmer Fredo’ is saying there are some crops you should not be planting now.

“My granddaddy always used to say you got a prepare because there’s always an Easter snap,” Jackson said.

Jackson helps run community gardens across South Georgia to promote healthy living. He said warm-season crops should be held off until early April.

“Your tomato plants, your pepper plants, your squash plants, your cucumbers even some herbs you might wanna hold off. Something like basil,” said Jackson.

WALB’s Tommie Owens and the rest of the First Alert Weather team are warning of possible freezes in the near future. If that happens, Farmer Fredo says your plants will suffer.

“Don’t be in a hurry. Be patient. Because what you don’t want to happen is that you prepare it and a cold snap happens,” Jackson said.

Freezing temperatures could ruin summer plants for the year.

On Sunday, every demographic of the Albany community got dirty. Your neighborhood firemen, young and older people from Albany, and even a family from out of town. The garden is on the corner of North Washington St and 5th Avenue.

The goal was to plant the last cold crops of the year: cabbage, broccoli, turnips, etc. There were also free seeds to get for personal gardens.

Summer Jefferson shared her experience as a volunteer.

“It’s a great way to be outdoors, be active and to be able to create a good source of local produce that can be used by people in the community,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson is a medical student and has been doing a rotation at Phoebe.

Farmer Fredo says the garden continues to expand every year. They plan to cut down nearby trees to make room for their next expansion project. That means more plums, peaches, and peas next year.

