Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Turner Center to kick off 2023 Music in the Art Park series in March

The Turner Center Art Park is located right across the street from the main building.
The Turner Center Art Park is located right across the street from the main building.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents the 4th annual Music in the Art Park concert series on March 10 from 7-9 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park.

2RiverStation will be performing at the concert that will kick off the concert series.

“The main purpose for creating the Music in the Art Park Concert Series four years ago continues to be to highlight the exceptional musical talent in our local area,” Executive Director Sementha Mathews said.

The concerts are open to the public, family-friendly and pet-friendly. Patrons are invited to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

Chick-Fil-A will be the on-site vendor for the concert.

“We have a diverse lineup of bands for our patrons to enjoy this year, and thanks to our local business sponsors, the concerts remain free to the public,” Mathews said.

The Music in the Art Park series will be on the second Friday of every month from March to November from 7-9 p.m.

Call the Turner Center at (229) 247-2782 or visit turnercenter.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

67-year-old Bobby Spires was found dead in a wooded area in Tift County, according to the...
Missing Tift Co. man found dead in wooded area
Questions remain after deadly Ashburn officer-involved shooting
“He would always pull his car back around there and sit and talk. Now I won’t have him anymore”: Family wants answers after deadly Ashburn shooting
The victim said when he got to the room at the motel an unknown man asked him to, “give it up”...
APD: Man shot after attempting to meet girl at Albany hotel
Derrick Harris, 44, was arrested in connection to the sexual conduct allegations.
Mitchell Co. High basketball coach arrested on sex charges
Carolyn Ford & Sabrina Edwards are sister farmers at Roe Edwards Farms, their family business.
South Ga. female farmers hope to inspire more women in agriculture

Latest News

With March 6 kicking off Flood Safety Preparedness Week in Georgia, it's not a bad idea to...
Flood Safety Preparedness Week in Georgia to last from March 6-10
Clinch Memorial Hospital to receive funding for new kid-ready emergency room
Clinch Memorial Hospital to receive funding for new kid-ready emergency room
The 10th annual Rhythm and Ribs Festival kicks off
The 10th annual Rhythm and Ribs Festival kicks off
Photo of police dog Tank
Retired Thomasville police dog, ‘Tank,’ passes away