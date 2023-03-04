Flood Safety Preparedness Week in Georgia to last from March 6-10

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to learn and prepare for the possibility of flood events during Flood Safety Preparedness Week on March 6-10.

“Floods and flash floods can reach full peak in only a few minutes,” Ashley Tye, Director of Lowndes County Emergency Management, said. “We urge citizens to work through communication plans and safety measures at home to ensure they are prepared in the event of flooding.”

Georgia has documented over 715 flood reports totaling $10.9 million in damages to homes and infrastructure.

Seven large-scale flooding events have made the list of “Billion-Dollar Disasters” nationwide in the last five years.

“Flooding is often not covered by regular homeowners’ insurance and now is the perfect time to determine your flood risk and get with your insurance agent to make sure you have adequate coverage if you were to experience flooding,” said Tye.

Each day of flood preparedness week will highlight the risks of flooding and provide residents with the opportunity to take proper safety precautions:

March 6 will kick off Flood Safety Preparedness Week. Residents should make a plan, build a kit and communicate with their household on what to do in case of a flood.

March 7 will focus on driver safety during floods. Drivers should never attempt to drive through floodwaters and must remember that two feet of moving water can carry away a full-sized car.

March 8 will focus on flood hazards. Floodwaters can be contaminated or electrically charged. Drivers should find high ground if their vehicle is stalled in flood water.

March 9 will focus on National Weather Service (NWS) water resources and service. Residents will be able to understand the services and products provided by the NWS and the resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to make a plan in the event of a flood.

March 10 will focus on Parterns and Partner Services. Flood insurance is one of the important factors in being prepared for a flood. Flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect and more information can be found on FEMA’s webpage

