Fantastic weekend weather

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered areas of light rain and gusty winds hold through the evening. Despite an absence of thunderstorms, strong winds 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50mph have kept it very windy today. Highest wind gusts so far 50mph in Valdosta with several locations reporting 40mph wind gusts.

Winds remain elevated ahead of and behind a strong cold front that’s quickly pushing east. Outside of any thunderstorms strong winds are capable of knocking tree limbs down and tossing unsecure items.

Once the front passes, winds gradually subside and clouds clear as lows drop into the 50s. You’ll welcome low humidity, abundant sunshine and pleasantly mild temperatures through the weekend. Near to slightly above average as highs top mid-upper 70s and lows drop into the 40s.

Next week rain chances and warmth returns. Showers hit or miss Tuesday through Thursday then scattered on Friday. Temperatures rise above average once again. Highs top low 80s with lows upper 50s low 60s. Late week cooling as highs drop into the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

