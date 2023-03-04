Ask the Expert
Douglas Police Department asking for public's help finding missing woman

Maria D. Diaz voluntarily left her mother's residence on Feb. 3,
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is attempting to locate a missing woman.

Maria D. Diaz, 28, voluntarily left her mother’s residence on Feb. 3. DPD and family are attempting to locate and contact Diaz.

According to police, Diaz is a Hispanic female who is 5′3 and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact (912) 384-2222.

