Douglas Police Department asking for public's help finding missing woman

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is attempting to locate a missing woman.

Maria D. Diaz, 28, voluntarily left her mother’s residence on Feb. 3. DPD and family are attempting to locate and contact Diaz.

According to police, Diaz is a Hispanic female who is 5′3 and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact (912) 384-2222.

