Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger and forcing the aircraft to divert to Bradley International Airport, officials said Saturday.

Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB, which launched an investigation, was interviewing the two crew members and surviving passengers, and the jet’s cockpit voice and data recorders were sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis, Sulick said.

A Federal Aviation Administration database showed the jet was owned by Conexon, based in Kansas City, Missouri. The company declined to comment Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

67-year-old Bobby Spires was found dead in a wooded area in Tift County, according to the...
Missing Tift Co. man found dead in wooded area
Questions remain after deadly Ashburn officer-involved shooting
“He would always pull his car back around there and sit and talk. Now I won’t have him anymore”: Family wants answers after deadly Ashburn shooting
The victim said when he got to the room at the motel an unknown man asked him to, “give it up”...
APD: Man shot after attempting to meet girl at Albany hotel
Derrick Harris, 44, was arrested in connection to the sexual conduct allegations.
Mitchell Co. High basketball coach arrested on sex charges
Carolyn Ford & Sabrina Edwards are sister farmers at Roe Edwards Farms, their family business.
South Ga. female farmers hope to inspire more women in agriculture

Latest News

Rachael Ray is reportedly ending her daytime syndication talk show.
Reports: ‘Rachael Ray’ show ending after 17 seasons
Amazon says construction on their second headquarters in Arlington is paused. (WUSA, NBBJ,...
Amazon pauses construction second HQ site
A small Texas town is searching for answers after three children were stabbed to death at home....
Three children fatally stabbed, 2 others injured
TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the...
TSA agents find cat in traveler’s carry-on bag after sent through X-ray machine