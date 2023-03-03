Well wishes continue to be spread for Jimmy Carter

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Just over a week ago, news came that Jimmy Carter decided to go into home hospice care. People everywhere are continuing to do the same thing — show their support for the longest-living president and the only Georgia native ever elected president.

“I wish he was the next president because Jimmy Carter is a good man,” said Kimberly Stackhouse, a Plains resident.

People who have visited Plains said the same thing — they appreciate the man Jimmy Carter is.

“He didn’t stop because his presidency was over, he kept working to help the people and that’s what’s so great about him,” said Chris Henrie, a tourist.

As tourists continue pouring into Plains after the news that Carter has gone into home hospice care, they are remembering fond interactions they’ve gotten to have with the 39th president.

“When I saw him one time and he was just walking and helping his wife and stuff like that and he spoke to me. He actually said ‘hey, how you doing you having a good day?’” Stackhouse recalled.

Suzanne Taylor, a Carter Center donor, said she remembers witnessing Carter’s natural humor.

“I’m Canadian, so I was wearing my hockey jersey and he came up to me and was so gracious to say, ‘we watched the game last night because of you.’ and it was so sweet for him to say you know you’re not different you’re included,” she said.

From his work with Habitat for Humanity to monitoring democracy and world peace in other parts of the world, Carter has lived his life carrying out humanitarian work that a lot of people are still thankful for today.

“He really cares about us. And I think seeing that as a human being, somebody who could have retired or gone on boards, seeing that he really wants to put his time and energy into helping other people. It’s a great example for us all,” Taylor said.

As people continue visiting Plains, they said they want to make sure Carter hears their words of appreciation.

“You have done so much for so many people,” Taylor said.

Bill Kennely, another tourist, said he appreciates all he’s seen Carter do.

“His real legacy is what he’s done since leaving office. The man has accomplished more in those years than all the other ex-presidents combined I bet,” he said. “Thank you for all you’ve done. I’ve been saying for the last 50 years that he’s still eligible for another term as president.”

That legacy remains strong in Plains and also around the world. Overwhelming support for the Carter Family has helped many get through this time of uncertainty.

“When you’re about to lose someone that is really important to you, it’s very helpful to see the entire world is also going to grieve that loss with you. That everyone appreciated who he is and what he’s done and that makes it easier I think,” Taylor said.

Family members of the Carters said there has been no bad news about Jimmy Carter’s condition. Just that he’s been having good days.

