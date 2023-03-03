Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Thomasville kicks off First Friday Sip and Shop

Live music, good food and great shops are just a few of the things people can expect to see on...
Live music, good food and great shops are just a few of the things people can expect to see on this Friday night.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville is kicking off its First Friday sip and shop tonight offering up many different opportunities to get out and enjoy the community for a family-friendly event.

Live music, good food and great shops are just a few of the things people can expect to see on this Friday night.

Over 100 businesses and restaurants stay open up late for the First Friday Sip and Shop event.

There was an outdoor free concert that took place at the Ritz Amphitheater at 8 p.m. with music from The Sidleys.

Several shops and restaurants here in Thomasville said that they look forward to First Fridays throughout the year because they get a chance to visit familiar faces and even meet new people.

Onward Reserve said they get customers from Valdosta, Albany and Tallahassee just to name a few.

Store manager Melissa Korobeynikov said for First Friday they like to keep things fun by passing out different things throughout the night like free koozies.

Korobeynikov said the support they receive throughout the community during First Fridays makes a tremendous impact on their business and that’s something they are thankful for.

“We always welcome all of our visitors. Without our customers, we wouldn’t be here so we are very grateful for that. We do stay like to stay open until about 8 o’clock for our First Fridays,” said Onward Reserve store manager Melissa Korobeynikov.

Nicole Ewell with the City of Thomasville said there’s really something for everyone.

“So the City of Thomasville puts on this wonderful free event for not only our locals from here in town but also for people to come down and explore our downtown and see what merchants are open, see what our downtown looks like, and how we come together as a community and just have fun on a Friday night,” said Special events manager Nicole Elwell.

People had from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to enjoy the First Friday festivities. The next First Friday is happening on April 7th with music from Rockie Lynne.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Harris, 44, was arrested in connection to the sexual conduct allegations.
Mitchell Co. High basketball coach arrested on sex charges
Sixteen Southwest Georgia area individuals were charged with federal bank and aggravated...
SWGA residents federally charged with bank fraud and identity theft
The shooting happened in one location and an officer was injured in a wreck in a separate...
Suspect shot in Ashburn officer-involved shooting dies from injuries
Keyshun Holmes is the owner of Rich Royal clothing brand.
From Walmart employee to clothing brand owner: A South Ga. man tells his story
Dr. Raymond Bryant served as the superintendent for 18 months.
Thomasville City Schools superintendent fired following controversy

Latest News

The 10th annual Rhythm and Ribs Festival kicks off
The 10th annual Rhythm and Ribs Festival kicks off
Photo of police dog Tank
Retired Thomasville police dog, ‘Tank,’ passes away
Clinch Memorial Hospital is one of eight rural hospitals selected to take part in this.
Clinch Memorial Hospital to receive funding for new kid-ready emergency room
The physicians were awarded for their efforts in advancing cancer care.
Phoebe physicians awarded for cancer care efforts