Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for federal bank fraud

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help finding a suspect wanted on over 60 counts of bank fraud and other charges.

Jalen Tylee Hill aka “Roscoe Hill,” 24, of Americus, is wanted on 68 counts of bank fraud, one count of fraud in connection with identification documents, 42 counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail.

The investigation into Hill started in 2021, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hill is one of 16 people facing federal crimes of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Click here for the full article on the federal case.

