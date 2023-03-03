Ask the Expert
Retired Thomasville police dog, ‘Tank,’ passes away

Photo of police dog Tank
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - After serving with the Thomasville Police Department for six years and living out his days in retirement, Tank the police dog has passed away.

Tank served for the TPD from 2014 to 2020 and came all the way from Belgium.

Thomasville police say that Tank was one of, if not the most social dogs they had in the force. He was known to interact with kids at schools, but, his more serious work involved working with the narcotics unit and tracking down suspects.

Photo of police dog Tank
Photo of police K9 Tank and a Thomasville officer
“Training and working a K9 is a lot of work, but the rewards are worth it,” Tank’s partner, Corporal Grady Shiver said. “It is a good feeling to have a partner with you all the time. You realize that they would do anything for you.”

After Tanked passed, Shiver said, “He was the best partner ever.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

