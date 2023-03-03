Ask the Expert
Phoebe physicians awarded for cancer care efforts

The physicians were named “today’s innovators” in cancer care by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is continuing its work in the advancements of cancer care. A few Southwest Georgia physicians were recently awarded for their efforts.

The physicians were named “Today’s Innovators” in cancer care by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education, or CORE.

CORE serves as the center for oncology research and education for the state of Georgia.

Dr. Troy Kimsey is a surgical oncologist.

“It’s just celebrating its 20th year and was really kind of recognizing people who have been both trailblazers,” Dr. Kimsey said. “Really who were engaged from the beginning, and then also innovators who’ve been very active in cancer control plans for the state of Georgia, and actively involved in the cancer care on a state level.”

Troy Kimsey is a surgical oncologist at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Troy Kimsey is a surgical oncologist at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.(WALB)

The award was given to three physicians at Phoebe and one with Albany Area Primary Healthcare, Dr. Hotz.

“From the Phoebe Cancer Center, we have myself, and then Dr. Adams Jones who’s a radiation oncologist. And Dr. Chirag Jani who’s a medical oncologist,” Dr. Kimsey said. “And all have been actively involved on a state level, in terms of planning and trying to implement things to improve cancer care across the state.”

Dr. Kimsey says some of the most frequent cancers they see at Phoebe include breast, colon, prostate and lung cancer.

“Really focused on the community. And we believe that our responsibility is to really be able to provide the best cancer care available at home,” Kimsey said. “And we believe that from prevention and it’s our responsibility to engage the community and educate the community and help them understand risk factors. Genetic factors that can increase the risk of cancer.”

People in the community can show their support by attending the hospital’s upcoming events.

“Another that we engage the community is through our Ribbon Walk,” Dr. Kimsey said “Which is really trying to gain all the patients with cancer. And so we want to extend that out. We have our annual walk on March 11th at Meredith Place. And so registration begins at 8 o’clock. We’ll start awards at 9:30, and then we’ll follow that with the walk. So that’s really a way to celebrate those patients and their journey with cancer in this community.”

Flyer for the upcoming Ribbon Walk.
Flyer for the upcoming Ribbon Walk.(WALB)

Kimsey says they plan to change cancer care for all of Georgia if they can. And to remind people to get their regular screenings.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

