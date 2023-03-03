Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Missing Tift Co. man found dead in wooded area

67-year-old Bobby Spires was found dead in a wooded area in Tift County, according to the...
67-year-old Bobby Spires was found dead in a wooded area in Tift County, according to the sheriff's office.(Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man reported missing out of Tift County was found dead, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.

67-year-old Bobby Spires was found dead in a wooded area in Tift County.

The sheriff’s office said his body was found late Thursday afternoon.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation has been turned over to the GBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6021 or the GBI Field Office at (229) 777-2080.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Harris, 44, was arrested in connection to the sexual conduct allegations.
Mitchell Co. High basketball coach arrested on sex charges
Sixteen Southwest Georgia area individuals were charged with federal bank and aggravated...
SWGA residents federally charged with bank fraud and identity theft
The shooting happened in one location and an officer was injured in a wreck in a separate...
Suspect shot in Ashburn officer-involved shooting dies from injuries
Keyshun Holmes is the owner of Rich Royal clothing brand.
From Walmart employee to clothing brand owner: A South Ga. man tells his story
Dr. Raymond Bryant served as the superintendent for 18 months.
Thomasville City Schools superintendent fired following controversy

Latest News

Jury duty turnout impacting Dougherty Co. court system
Jury duty turnout impacting Dougherty Co. court system
Questions remain after deadly Ashburn officer-involved shooting
“He would always pull his car back around there and sit and talk. Now I won’t have him anymore”: Family wants answers after deadly Ashburn shooting
Photo of federal bank fraud suspect Jalen Hill
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for federal bank fraud
Anastagia Carter is facing multiple charges that she abused students.
Lawyer: Arrested Coffee Co. elementary school principal claims innocence