Missing Tift Co. man found dead in wooded area

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man reported missing out of Tift County was found dead, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.

67-year-old Bobby Spires was found dead in a wooded area in Tift County.

The sheriff’s office said his body was found late Thursday afternoon.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation has been turned over to the GBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6021 or the GBI Field Office at (229) 777-2080.

