Looking to go college in Ga.? Your application fees could be waived this month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For all the seniors in south Georgia who are gearing up to apply to colleges, it might become a little easier to apply to college.

GAFutures is partnering up with the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia and private colleges and universities to offer Georgia high school seniors application fee waivers this March.

Know what Georgia college you want to go to? Click here to see more about the waived application fees.

