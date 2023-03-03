Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Looking to go college in Ga.? Your application fees could be waived this month

GAFutures is partnering up with the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System...
GAFutures is partnering up with the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia and private colleges and universities to offer Georgia high school seniors application fee waivers this March.(MGN Online)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For all the seniors in south Georgia who are gearing up to apply to colleges, it might become a little easier to apply to college.

GAFutures is partnering up with the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia and private colleges and universities to offer Georgia high school seniors application fee waivers this March.

Know what Georgia college you want to go to? Click here to see more about the waived application fees.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Harris, 44, was arrested in connection to the sexual conduct allegations.
Mitchell Co. High basketball coach arrested on sex charges
Sixteen Southwest Georgia area individuals were charged with federal bank and aggravated...
SWGA residents federally charged with bank fraud and identity theft
The shooting happened in one location and an officer was injured in a wreck in a separate...
Suspect shot in Ashburn officer-involved shooting dies from injuries
Keyshun Holmes is the owner of Rich Royal clothing brand.
From Walmart employee to clothing brand owner: A South Ga. man tells his story
Dr. Raymond Bryant served as the superintendent for 18 months.
Thomasville City Schools superintendent fired following controversy

Latest News

Just over a week ago, news came that Jimmy Carter decided to go into home hospice care.
Well wishes continue to be spread for Jimmy Carter
WALB
Many sending well wishes to Jimmy Carter
WALB
Phoebe physicians awarded for cancer care efforts
Samantha Hall, 47, was reported missing on Thursday after wandering off from the Winding Way...
Missing Lee Co. woman found safe