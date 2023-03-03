Ask the Expert
Lee Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing woman

Samantha Hall, 47, was reported missing on Thursday after wandering off from the Winding Way...
Samantha Hall, 47, was reported missing on Thursday after wandering off from the Winding Way area in Lee County.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Samantha Hall, 47, was reported missing on Thursday after wandering off from the Winding Way area in Lee County.

The sheriff’s office said she has multiple diagnoses. The sheriff’s office said Hall likes the Albany area and could also have wandered off into Worth County.

She is described as 5′7, 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

