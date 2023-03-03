Ask the Expert
‘He needs the ‘Saved My Life Award’': Lowndes Co. elementary assistant principal helps save choking student

Photo of Dewar Elementary School Assistant Principal John Robbins and second grader Ayden...
Photo of Dewar Elementary School Assistant Principal John Robbins and second grader Ayden Wortham.(Source: Lowndes County Schools)
By Seth Feiner and WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta elementary school assistant principal is being hailed a hero after saving a second-grader from choking.

During lunch at Dewar Elementary School in Valdosta, second-grader Ayden Wortham was eating when he suddenly began choking, according to a Lowndes County Schools spokesperson.

Assistant Principal John Robbins then saw young Ayden struggling as his face was turning red. That’s when Robbins moved to use the Heimlich maneuver to stop Ayden from choking.

The school system says after Ayden was able to breathe again, he then said of Robbins, “he needs the ‘Saved My Life Award.’”

After hearing about the incident, Ayden’s mother said, “I am so proud my child goes to school at Dewar and that they actually absorbed the training they took. Mr. Robbins saved my child’s life today, and I can never repay him for that.”

