‘He needs the ‘Saved My Life Award’': Lowndes Co. elementary assistant principal helps save choking student

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta elementary school assistant principal is being hailed a hero after saving a second-grader from choking.

During lunch at Dewar Elementary School in Valdosta, second-grader Ayden Wortham was eating when he suddenly began choking, according to a Lowndes County Schools spokesperson.

Assistant Principal John Robbins then saw young Ayden struggling as his face was turning red. That’s when Robbins moved to use the Heimlich maneuver to stop Ayden from choking.

A Valdosta elementary school assistant principal is being hailed a hero after saving a second-grader from choking.

The school system says after Ayden was able to breathe again, he then said of Robbins, “he needs the ‘Saved My Life Award.’”

After hearing about the incident, Ayden’s mother said, “I am so proud my child goes to school at Dewar and that they actually absorbed the training they took. Mr. Robbins saved my child’s life today, and I can never repay him for that.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.