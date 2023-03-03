Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Weather

Windy today, Scattered Strong Storms this evening
Turning Windy today, southwest winds 20-30 mph gust to 50 mph. Wind Advisory until 10pm. Scattered showers & thunderstorms includes a Marginal risk of a damagin
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Turning Windy today, southwest winds 20-30 mph gust to 50 mph. Wind Advisory until 10pm. Scattered showers & thunderstorms includes a Marginal risk of a damaging wind gusts & an isolated tornado. Drier and cooler this weekend with tons of sun. Warmer early next week with returning rain chances. Temperatures are forecast to cool significantly late week. A freeze is possible next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Meteorologist
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Derrick Harris, 44, was arrested in connection to the sexual conduct allegations.
Mitchell Co. High basketball coach arrested on sex charges
Sixteen Southwest Georgia area individuals were charged with federal bank and aggravated...
SWGA residents federally charged with bank fraud and identity theft
The shooting happened in one location and an officer was injured in a wreck in a separate...
Suspect shot in Ashburn officer-involved shooting dies from injuries
Dr. Raymond Bryant served as the superintendent for 18 months.
Thomasville City Schools superintendent fired following controversy
Keyshun Holmes is the owner of Rich Royal clothing brand.
From Walmart employee to clothing brand owner: A South Ga. man tells his story

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Few strong storms and windy Friday
Few strong storms Friday PM
First Alert Weather 5pm Thursday March 2
The severe threat has been lowered from a slight risk to a marginal risk.
Strong storms expected Friday