Turning Windy today, southwest winds 20-30 mph gust to 50 mph. Wind Advisory until 10pm. Scattered showers & thunderstorms includes a Marginal risk of a damaging wind gusts & an isolated tornado. Drier and cooler this weekend with tons of sun. Warmer early next week with returning rain chances. Temperatures are forecast to cool significantly late week. A freeze is possible next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.