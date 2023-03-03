Few strong storms and windy Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Isolated showers continue pushing north through the evening. Tonight, cloudy, breezy and mild lows mid 60s.

Tomorrow SGA is in a “Marginal Risk” for severe storms. The severe threat was lowered as models rapidly push a cold front east with a weakening squall line of storms. Although the threat is low, damaging winds and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Ahead of storms arriving non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 45-50mph are expected into Friday evening.

Look for showers after 7am followed by a line of storms mid-morning through the afternoon. As the front slides through look for gradual clearing, subsiding winds and much cooler air Friday evening.

A fantastic weekend is on tap with abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool highs low-upper 70s and lows low 40s to low 50s.

Next week rain chances return Tuesday into Wednesday while temperatures rise above average once again. Highs top low 80s with lows low-upper 50s.

