Combos Marathon set for Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Combos Marathon, formerly the Snickers Marathon, is set for Saturday.

The annual event, which is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, will welcome over 1,000 participants.

Saturday marks the 17th year of the marathon.

The route:

The marathon route described as fast and flat includes a scenic tour of Albany:

The start is on Front Street next to Veteran’s Park, near the Riverfront Both races turn left onto Oglethorpe and move through town leading to ASU West Continue around the Willson Hospice House, back out ASU West and down Gillionville. Turning toward Doublegate, they run the neighborhood toward Lake Park Circles through Rawson Circle, a designated garden neighborhood Hilsman Park, a natural limesink. Through Thronateeska Heritage Museum and the Old Train Depot Finish along the River Trail at RiverFront Park, behind the Albany Welcome Center

The marathon and half marathon begin at 7 a.m.

For more information on the Combos Marathon, click here.

