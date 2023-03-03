Combos Marathon set for Saturday
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Combos Marathon, formerly the Snickers Marathon, is set for Saturday.
The annual event, which is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, will welcome over 1,000 participants.
Saturday marks the 17th year of the marathon.
The route:
The marathon route described as fast and flat includes a scenic tour of Albany:
- The start is on Front Street next to Veteran’s Park, near the Riverfront
- Both races turn left onto Oglethorpe and move through town leading to ASU West
- Continue around the Willson Hospice House, back out ASU West and down Gillionville.
- Turning toward Doublegate, they run the neighborhood toward Lake Park
- Circles through Rawson Circle, a designated garden neighborhood
- Hilsman Park, a natural limesink.
- Through Thronateeska Heritage Museum and the Old Train Depot
- Finish along the River Trail at RiverFront Park, behind the Albany Welcome Center
The marathon and half marathon begin at 7 a.m.
For more information on the Combos Marathon, click here.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.