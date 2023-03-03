Ask the Expert
Berrien Co. man sentenced to 60 years in prison for child porn production

By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ENIGMA, Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County man will now face six decades behind bars after receiving the maximum sentence for child porn production crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Jonathan Hardin, 38, of Enigma, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of production of child sexual assault material.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for life if and when he is released from prison.

Hardin’s case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, whose goal is to combat child sex exploitation and abuse.

The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

