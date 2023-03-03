APD: Man shot after attempting to meet girl at Albany hotel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was shot in the leg after he says he tried to meet a girl in a hotel and was instead held at gunpoint, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Albany police say they responded to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital after hearing of a shooting victim.

After officers arrived, they say the victim told them he was shot after trying to meet with a girl at the Rodeway Inn on Thursday night.

The victim said when he got to the room at the motel an unknown man asked him to, “give it up” about him giving him any valuables.

After the victim told him he did not have anything and the man asked again, the man then shot the victim and fled the room, according to a victim’s statement to police.

The victim then drove himself to the hospital to receive treatment.

Police said they did see a gunshot wound to the victim’s right thigh. Staff at Phoebe told police that the wound was not life-threatening.

APD officials said this case is still under investigation.

