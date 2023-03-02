Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot teenage daughter, 3 others

Deputies reported finding the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother. The...
Deputies reported finding the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother. The other two victims were identified as a 63-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAVERAL GROVES, Fla. (AP) - A central Florida man was arrested Wednesday after fatally shooting his teenage daughter and three other people, authorities said.

Domenico Gigante, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a news conference.

Deputies responded to a Canaveral Groves home early Wednesday morning after one of two surviving children had called a relative for help, officials said. Canaveral Groves is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Cape Canaveral.

The deputies found the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother Constance Terwilliger, who previously had been in a relationship with Gigante, Ivey said. The other two victims were identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Andrew Watson, 36.

Officials didn’t give a motive for the slayings.

Gigante was arrested later Wednesday at his Rockledge home, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the crime scene, officials said.

Gigante was being held without bail. Online jail records didn’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen Southwest Georgia area individuals were charged with federal bank and aggravated...
SWGA residents federally charged with bank fraud and identity theft
Keyshun Holmes is the owner of Rich Royal clothing brand.
From Walmart employee to clothing brand owner: A South Ga. man tells his story
The shooting happened in one location and an officer was injured in a wreck in a separate...
Suspect shot in Ashburn officer-involved shooting dies from injuries
Travion Lamontae Mott is described as 6′1 and weighs 211 pounds.
APD looking for domestic violence suspect
Photo of murder suspect JayKeith Jamar Davis.
Man charged with murder in 2020 Brooks Co. football player’s death

Latest News

Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
Suspect shot in Ashburn officer-involved shooting dies from injuries
Suspect shot in Ashburn officer-involved shooting dies from injuries
Photo of cocaine trafficking suspect Kelcey Stapleton.
Blakely police: Suspect arrested on multiple drug, gun charges
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’