Severe storms possible on Friday

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, a light breeze, passing showers and warm 80s Wednesday. Overall, mostly dry and unseasonably warm. Tonight, cloudy and mild as lows drop into the mid 60s. Thursday mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain otherwise more warmth as highs top low 80s.

SGA remains in a “Slight Risk” for severe storms Friday. Ahead of the storms arriving non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 40-45mph are possible. The severe threat ramps up as a cold front pushes east with a squall line of storms bringing threats of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Showers arrive early followed by the line of storms mid morning through the afternoon. Behind the front gradual clearing, breezy and much cooler Friday night.

An awesome first weekend of March as drier and cooler air settles in across SGA. Look for abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool highs low-upper 70s and lows low 40s to low 50s.

Next week rain chances return Tuesday into Wednesday while temperatures rise above average once again. Highs top low 80s with lows low-upper 50s.

