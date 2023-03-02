Mitchell Co. High basketball coach arrested on sex charges

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The girls basketball coach at Mitchell County High School was arrested after allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Derrick Harris, 44, was arrested in connection to the allegations after the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate in mid-February.

The GBI was asked to investigate “allegations of inappropriate sexual contact and advances,” the agency said in a release.

Harris was charged with sexual battery, sexual assault by persons with a supervisory authority, solicitation of sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

He was arrested at his home in Camilla and taken to the Mitchell County Jail.

The GBI said the case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for further review.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090, the anonymous tip line at (1 800) 597-TIPS or by sending in an anonymous tip online.

