March Dog Walking Challenge raises awareness and funds for suicide prevention

Photo of WALB's Heidi Paxson's dog, Sadie, with her American Foundation for Suicide Prevention...
Photo of WALB's Heidi Paxson's dog, Sadie, with her American Foundation for Suicide Prevention bandana.(Source: Heidi Paxson (WALB))
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the month of March, one organization is encouraging dog owners to challenge themselves to walk 50 miles with their furry friends.

The March Dog Walking Challenge is sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and is aimed at raising money and furthering awareness of a leading cause of death in the U.S.

By registering for the challenge and starting a fundraiser, you can get a bandana for your pup.

Dog Walking Challenge Tracker
Dog Walking Challenge Tracker(AFSP)

For more information on the challenge, click here.

If you or someone else is struggling with a crisis, you can call the 24-hour Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.

