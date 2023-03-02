Jury duty turnout impacting Dougherty Co. court system

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County court officials are concerned about an alarming number of jury summons not being answered by residents. The number of jurors not showing up for their duty is causing stress on the court system.

Jury duty — described as a public duty by county leaders but known to many as an inconvenience. With court proceedings currently backed up, it’s been tough to get through civil matters.

“We run jury trials in Dougherty County about 44, 45 weeks out of a 52 calendar week year,” said Kevin Sproul, Dougherty County sheriff.

Currently, juror turnout is at approximately 25-30%.

Within the past few years, court officials have seen a decline in juror turnout. (WALB)

“I can remember days when we had over 50, 60% of our jurors show up for jury service and that number has continued to go down,” Sproul said.

The major issues the court has been seeing when it comes to jury turnout are people moving to a new address and not receiving their summons. People are also upset about the compensation for their time on a jury. Jurors get paid between $25 to $30 a day, depending on if they’re on a petit jury or grand jury.

Not showing up for a jury summons can result in up to 30 days in jail or up to a $500 fine — all things Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said can be avoided.

“An increase in juror pay is something that can be done by the governing authority of this community,” he said.

As for the inconvenience problem, Edwards said anyone can bring their hardships or conflicts to the Dougherty County Clerks’ Office to get their jury service deferred. Anyone over 70 can also be excused from jury duty.

Overall, Edwards said not exhausting all your options when it comes to jury service can impact the community.

“We want to make sure that everybody understands that jury service is an important part of making sure your community is safer,” she said.

