Blakely police: Suspect arrested on multiple drug, gun charges

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely man has been arrested and charged on multiple counts relating to drug trafficking and illegal firearms, according to the Blakely Police Department.

Kelcey Stapleton, 42, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (MDMA, Alprazolam, oxycodone, marijuana), possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.

Police say they arrested Stapleton after receiving a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of Jackson Avenue.

Stapleton was taken to the Early County Jail pending his first court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.