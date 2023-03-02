Albany’s Molson-Coors plant will retain laid off workers in early March

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Molson-Coors plant is now able to have the workers it laid off in January return in early March, per a company spokesperson.

Due to new work plans, workers will be able to return on March 6, instead of later in the month.

Around 45 employees were laid off at the end of January due to seasonal changes.

Approximately 500 workers are employed at the Albany location, the company says.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.