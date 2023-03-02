Albany police search for man missing since August 2022

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a critically missing man not seen since the summer of 2022.

Ira Leroy Ford, 74, was last seen in August 2022 walking North in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.

He stands 5′02″ and weighs around 142 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-2132.

