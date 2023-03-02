Ask the Expert
Albany police search for man missing since August 2022

Photo of missing man Ira Ford
Photo of missing man Ira Ford(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a critically missing man not seen since the summer of 2022.

Ira Leroy Ford, 74, was last seen in August 2022 walking North in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.

He stands 5′02″ and weighs around 142 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-2132.

