Albany business celebrates 125th anniversary

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the oldest businesses in Albany celebrated 125 years of service on Thursday.

Fleming and Riles Insurance Company was initially founded as the Gortatowsky Insurance Agency in 1898. The agency was renamed after Garrett Flemming purchased the business in 1979. Business owners said throughout the years, they’ve been able to impact thousands of clients around South Georgia.

The insurance company celebrated 125 years of service on March 2. (WALB)

“We’re committed here to be in Albany, Georgia and that’s where our roots are. We want to continue to grow and continue to serve the people in our community. Hopefully, after we’re gone, they’ll be many more years,” Fleming and Riles Insurance President, Clint Ivy said.

The owners also say they’re grateful for all the clients that have supported them throughout the years.

