Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

UPS employees accused of trafficking cocaine in packages

UPS employees arrested, charged with trafficking cocaine in packages, officials say.
UPS employees arrested, charged with trafficking cocaine in packages, officials say.(UPS via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALLEN, Texas (Gray News) - Two UPS employees are accused of transporting cocaine inside packages.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced that Orlando Candelario Almanza, 49, and Fidencio Salinas Jr., 51, have been arrested in Texas on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Authorities said three others have also been taken into custody related to the case: Javier Enrique Mendoza, 48, Jose Felipe Lozano, 58, and Enrique Bernardo Gamez, 45.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, UPS employees, Almanza and Salinas, knowingly transported packages of cocaine that were being provided.

Authorities said Mendoza gave packages of cocaine to the workers while Lozano provided fraudulent labels for the packages and Gamez stored the cocaine at his residence prior to transport.

In 2022, the five of them conspired to transport cocaine through UPS packages multiple times from March to October, the indictment stated.

Authorities said they seized about 60 kilograms of cocaine the group trafficked.

If convicted, the men face up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine, according to authorities.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Indian Creek Elementary Principal Anastagia Carter
Coffee Co. elementary school principal arrested, GBI says
A powerful storm system is expected to bring wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Scattered severe...
Potentially severe weather expected Friday
Several Homerville Police Department employees resigned and turned in their badges at a...
Homerville PD employees resign after new interim police chief appointed
Frank Bryant, 44, was arrested on Monday and charged with battery, simple battery, contributing...
Valdosta City Schools employee arrested
WALB
Homerville Police Dept. walks out after interim chief is named: Where the town stands now

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pauses during her concession speech during an election night party...
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot ousted; Vallas, Johnson in runoff
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Fiery Greece train collision kills 29, injures at least 85
A man walks through Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In...
Northeast, California dig out from snowstorms flanking US
Leaders pushing for more people to become organ donors — especially among African Americans
Leaders pushing for more people to become organ donors — especially among African Americans
From Walmart employee to a multimillion-dollar clothing brand owner: A South Ga. man tells his...
From Walmart employee to a multimillion-dollar clothing brand owner: A South Ga. man tells his story