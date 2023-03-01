Ask the Expert
Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with dementia

Photo of missing man Bobby Spires.
Photo of missing man Bobby Spires.(Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man who may be suffering from dementia.

Bobby Darrin Spires, 67, was last seen on Monday in the Oak Hill Circle area of Tifton.

Spires may be suffering from dementia and other mental disabilities.

He stands 5′8, weighs around 180 pounds and has green eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a white or gray shirt.

Spires may be driving a white 1999 Chevrolet 4x4 single cab pickup, with a GA Tag: PGI3817.

Photo of a truck similar to what Bobby Spires may be driving.
Photo of a truck similar to what Bobby Spires may be driving.(Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)

If you see Spires, you are asked to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6021.

