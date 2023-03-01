Officer-involved shooting reported in Ashburn

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - An officer-involved shooting happened in Ashburn on Wednesday, according to Police Chief Richard Purvis.

The shooting happened in one location and an officer was injured in a wreck in a separate location. Purvis said the two incidents are connected.

A witness told WALB News 10 the shooting happened on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

Purvis said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called about the incident.

WALB News 10 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.