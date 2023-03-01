Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

NBC’s Hoda Kotb off ‘Today’ show due to family health issue

Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on...
Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on June 27, 2018, in New York. On Wednesday NBC addressed the mystery of Kotb's absence on the program. Kotb, who has been absent from the morning show last week and this week, is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter." Guthrie, who left mid-show on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s “Today” show is without both of its hosts and addressed Hoda Kotb’s absence on the program Wednesday.

Kotb is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter,” the show’s Craig Melvin said. She’d been absent from the network morning show last week and this week without any explanation.

Meanwhile, co-host Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID when she wasn’t feeling well Tuesday, leaving mid-show. News anchor Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were on the set Wednesday.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon,” Melvin said.

There’s no specific estimate on when either might return, a “Today” spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB
Homerville Police Dept. walks out after interim chief is named: Where the town stands now
Photo of Indian Creek Elementary Principal Anastagia Carter
Coffee Co. elementary school principal arrested, GBI says
Photo of murder suspect JayKeith Jamar Davis.
Man charged with murder in 2020 Brooks Co. football player’s death
Police are asking for help finding Marcus Jermaine Price, 37.
APD: Man wanted for child molestation
A powerful storm system is expected to bring wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Scattered severe...
Potentially severe weather expected Friday

Latest News

Mitchell County Primary School in Camilla made sure their students got involved for Black...
Mitchell County closes Black History Month with a living wax museum
LIVE: Murdaugh trial closing statements
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
Thieves steal 6 expensive cars from Kentucky dealership