Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Mitchell County closes Black History Month with a living wax museum

By Jay Douglas
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - February 28th marked the last day of Black History Month.

Mitchell County Primary School in Camilla made sure their students got involved. For the second consecutive year, they put on their very own living wax museum.

First-grade students had the opportunity to show all their classmates who inspired them.

Some top choices included Michelle Obama, LeBron James, Gabby Douglas, and Dr. Martin Luther Jr.

Mitchell County Primary School in Camilla made sure their students got involved for Black...
Mitchell County Primary School in Camilla made sure their students got involved for Black History Month. For the second straight year, they put on their living wax museum.(Source: WALB)

The school adopted this idea as a way for the kids to do creative research.

They also wanted to help the students with public speaking skills.

Students left an impression on their teachers based on their responses.

“Our students have really taken ownership of their projects. They were so excited about teaching it to their peers.” Mitchell County Teacher, Laticia Silas says.

The wax museum also served as a way for the students to figure out how their person related to them.

All first graders now understand how each of these people made an impact on the world.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB
Homerville Police Dept. walks out after interim chief is named: Where the town stands now
Photo of Indian Creek Elementary Principal Anastagia Carter
Coffee Co. elementary school principal arrested, GBI says
Photo of murder suspect JayKeith Jamar Davis.
Man charged with murder in 2020 Brooks Co. football player’s death
Police are asking for help finding Marcus Jermaine Price, 37.
APD: Man wanted for child molestation
A powerful storm system is expected to bring wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Scattered severe...
Potentially severe weather expected Friday

Latest News

Leaders pushing for more people to become organ donors — especially among African Americans
Leaders pushing for more people to become organ donors — especially among African Americans
From Walmart employee to a multimillion-dollar clothing brand owner: A South Ga. man tells his...
From Walmart employee to a multimillion-dollar clothing brand owner: A South Ga. man tells his story
Keyshun Holmes is the owner of Rich Royal clothing brand.
From Walmart employee to a multimillion-dollar clothing brand owner: A South Ga. man tells his story
WALB 2023 Black History Month Special
WALB 2023 Black History Month Special