Mitchell County closes Black History Month with a living wax museum

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - February 28th marked the last day of Black History Month.

Mitchell County Primary School in Camilla made sure their students got involved. For the second consecutive year, they put on their very own living wax museum.

First-grade students had the opportunity to show all their classmates who inspired them.

Some top choices included Michelle Obama, LeBron James, Gabby Douglas, and Dr. Martin Luther Jr.

The school adopted this idea as a way for the kids to do creative research.

They also wanted to help the students with public speaking skills.

Students left an impression on their teachers based on their responses.

“Our students have really taken ownership of their projects. They were so excited about teaching it to their peers.” Mitchell County Teacher, Laticia Silas says.

The wax museum also served as a way for the students to figure out how their person related to them.

All first graders now understand how each of these people made an impact on the world.

