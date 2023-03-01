First Alert for strong storms Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with unseasonably warm 80s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, remains mild with lows mid 60s as clouds thicken and fog develops.

This extended stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures continues quietly through Thursday. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s with only a slight chance of rain. Definitely more clouds than rain the next few days.

Active weather returns as a strong cold front slide east later in the week. Ahead of the front non-thunderstorm wind gusts 40-50mph are expected. Following a squall line of strong-severe storms pushes across SGA Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area in a “Slight Risk” for threats of damaging winds and tornadoes.

The storm system quickly passes which ushers in drier and cooler air Friday evening into the weekend. Abundant sunshine and pleasantly cooler with highs low-upper 70s and lows low 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.