APD looking for domestic violence suspect

Travion Lamontae Mott is described as 6′1 and weighs 211 pounds.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs public assistance locating Travion Lamontae Mott, 19, who is wanted for multiple charges including battery and second-degree criminal damage to property.

According to APD, the suspect kicked down the front door of the victim`s house and attacked her in the process.

The suspect left the victim with visible injuries and damages to the victim’s residence, according to APD.

Police said the suspect stole the victim`s car before leaving the scene.

Mott is wanted on theft by taking, battery, second-degree criminal damage to property and felony theft charges.

Mott was last seen in the 1500 block of Campbell Street.

Anyone with information on Mott’s whereabouts is asked to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

